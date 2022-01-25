Aaron Rodgers Speculates on How He’ll Make His Decision

Aaron Rodgers Teases His Decision-Making Process

Aaron Rodgers, the quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, is still undecided about his plans for next season, but he has a plan in mind for how he wants to announce whatever decision he makes.

Rodgers confirmed on Tuesday’s Pat McAfee show that he wants to go to Indianapolis and do it in person with McAfee.

“I should probably come on your show first when I make a decision,” Rodgers said. “I’ll come to Indy and we can do it in person.”

Aaron Rodgers Reveals How He Will Announce His Decision

Aaron Rodgers Reveals How He Will Announce His Decision