Aaron Rodgers, the quarterback of the Green Bay Packers, gets a direct message from an ESPN analyst.

Aaron Rodgers is widely believed to be in his final few games with the Green Bay Packers, regardless of whether they win the Super Bowl or not.

However, as Rodgers appears to be planning his departure, one ESPN analyst has a message for him.

Domonique Foxworth said on Wednesday’s episode of Get Up that Rodgers needs to take more responsibility for his decisions.

He claimed that if Rodgers doesn’t like being in Green Bay for personal reasons or simply wants to make his own decisions, he should just say so instead of blaming the Packers for their strained relationship.

“Don’t come out here with your laundry list of mistakes and try to make it seem like [the Packers]forced you out,” Foworth said.

“I just wish Aaron Rodgers would take responsibility for his decisions and stop trying to paint himself as a victim… No one is victimizing you… You don’t need to blame it on anyone else.”

If this is Rodgers’ final or even second-to-last season in Green Bay, he’ll go out on a high note.

This season, he has completed 68 percent of his passes for 3,689 yards and 33 touchdowns.

He’s having a season that’s similar to last year’s MVP season, and he’s the favorite to win the award again this year.

