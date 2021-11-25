Aaron Rodgers, the reporter who was wrongly singled out, has responded.

Aaron Rodgers, the reporter who incorrectly singled him out, has reacted.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has reacted on social media to the reporter who he incorrectly called out during his press conference.

Rodgers debunked the notion that he has “COVID toe” on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday. Rodgers joked about having “COVID toe” on The Pat McAfee Show.

The Wall Street Journal, on the other hand, took his words at face value and published a story.

“When you propagate false information about an individual, it’s actually called disinformation,” Rodgers said on Wednesday.

“I have a broken toe.”

So I’m expecting a full apology from Molly Knight and her editors, whoever they were.

Reading that article was a lot of fun for me.

That was a fascinating read.

No, I had never heard of COVID toe.

Pat joked about it on the show, and I mentioned yesterday that it’s worse than turf toe, and it must be a bone problem.

I can’t believe I have to go on the air yet again to discuss my medical condition.

However, I do have a toe fracture.

COVID toe is something I’ve never heard of before.

My feet are free of lesions.

That is simply a case of misinformation.

It’s surprising coming from a once-respected news organization, but that’s the world we live in these days.”

On Twitter, Molly Knight responded.

“Today, I tweeted a link to a Wall Street Journal story about Aaron Rodgers, then went to a spin class, and then volunteered at the local homeless feed.”

Rodgers must have mentioned me by name in a press conference, because my social media feeds were flooded with negative comments from Rodgers’ fans when I finished my work.

Rodgers is upset because of an article I didn’t write, but in the grand scheme of things, it’s not a big deal.

I’d like to express my gratitude to Aaron for directing traffic to my Twitter account, where I’m raising funds for blankets for our homeless neighbors.

It’s getting colder, and the number of people in need in Southern California has risen dramatically in recent years, so any increase in awareness is welcome.”

Knight did respond to the story on Twitter, making a Joe Rogan joke.

When the story was proven to be false, she deleted the tweet that referenced it.

It’s been a strange day.

Meanwhile, Rodgers and the Packers will face the Rams on Sunday.

“I have a fractured toe.” Aaron Rodgers really showed his foot during his news conference 😅 pic.twitter.com/9vc3v9l22z — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 24, 2021