Aaron Rodgers, the star quarterback of the Green Bay Packers, received a Thursday update from a Packers insider.

Aaron Rodgers, the star quarterback of the Green Bay Packers, received an update on Thursday.

Aaron Rodgers’ toe injury is the biggest story in the NFL this week.

The Packers quarterback talked about his injury and how it happened earlier this week.

Rodgers debunked the notion that he has “COVID toe” during a Zoom call with the media on Wednesday afternoon, showing his fractured toe and calling out the misinformation that had been spread on social media.

“I’m glad you asked just so I could show you the lesions of my foot here,” Rodgers told ESPN. “Oh, oh, no lesions whatsoever.”

What a pleasant surprise.

When you spread false information about someone, that’s called disinformation.

“I have a toe fracture.”

Despite the fact that he isn’t suffering from “COVID toe,” Rodgers must reduce his practice workload.

Rodgers did not practice Thursday afternoon, according to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.

Rodgers’ Week 12 status will be revealed on Friday.

This Thursday’s news for the Packers isn’t all bad.

Aaron Jones, the star tailback, was in practice for the second day in a row.

Due to a knee injury, he was unable to play against the Vikings last Sunday.

This Sunday, the Packers will play the Rams in what could be a preview of the NFC Championship Game.

Aaron Rodgers, the star quarterback of the Green Bay Packers, was updated on Thursday by a Packers insider.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

Packers Insider Has Thursday Update On Star QB Aaron Rodgers

Packers Insider Has Thursday Update On Star QB Aaron Rodgers