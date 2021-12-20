Aaron Rodgers Ties Brett Favre’s TD Record

Aaron Rodgers Ties Brett Favre’s Single-Game TD Record
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had a special victory over the Baltimore Ravens yesterday.
Rodgers not only led the team to victory and the NFC North title for the third time in a row, but he also made history.
Rodgers tied Packers legend Brett Favre for the most touchdown passes in team history with his three touchdown passes against the Ravens.
It was a memorable occasion, and Favre was delighted to be a part of it.
Favre congratulated Rodgers on his achievement on Twitter last night, sending a heartfelt message to his “Titletown” successor.
“Keep it up, @AaronRodgers12,” Favre wrote.
For added emphasis, he added a thumbs up and flex emoji.
Good work @AaronRodgers12, keep it going 👍💪 https://t.co/fYfPFoLK1V
— Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) December 20, 2021