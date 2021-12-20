Aaron Rodgers Ties Brett Favre’s TD Record

Aaron Rodgers Ties Brett Favre’s Single-Game TD Record

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had a special victory over the Baltimore Ravens yesterday.

Rodgers not only led the team to victory and the NFC North title for the third time in a row, but he also made history.

Rodgers tied Packers legend Brett Favre for the most touchdown passes in team history with his three touchdown passes against the Ravens.

It was a memorable occasion, and Favre was delighted to be a part of it.

Favre congratulated Rodgers on his achievement on Twitter last night, sending a heartfelt message to his “Titletown” successor.

“Keep it up, @AaronRodgers12,” Favre wrote.

For added emphasis, he added a thumbs up and flex emoji.

