Aaron Wan-Bissaka of Manchester United was caught in a nitrous oxide storm while filming friends inhaling from red balloons during a trip to London.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka of Manchester United was caught in a nitrous oxide storm while filming friends inhaling red balloons during a trip to London.

Last month, AARON WAN-BISSAKA captured footage of friends inhaling nitrous oxide from red balloons.

The Manchester United midfielder shared the video on his Snapchat account.

Wan-Bissaka films his friends in the back of a car, holding a red balloon, according to footage obtained by the Daily Star.

He then sits with the other men in a hotel room, inhaling from the balloons.

One man is holding a Smartwhip canister containing nitrous oxide.

Wan-Bissaka does not inhale from the balloons at any point during the series of clips.

During a recent trip to London, the 24-year-old sent Snapchat videos to his friends.

Last month, Wan-Bissaka stayed in a £8,000-per-night suite at Mayfair’s five-star Grosvenor House.

He’s also seen dining with friends in the hotel’s Hyde Park Suite.

The videos were taken during United’s most recent international break, on November 13, after their Manchester derby loss to City and before their 4-1 loss to Watford.

In 2019, Wan-Bissaka moved to Manchester United for £50 million from Crystal Palace.

He’s appeared in 117 games for United, including 17 this season.

In 2019, the right-back was called up to the England squad once, but he was unable to participate due to injury.

