Abbas Miski, a newcomer to Wigan, was inspired by his parents’ bravery during the civil war.

ABBAS Miski doesn’t need any additional motivation to make the most of his move to Wigan than the fact that his parents are enduring a civil war.

The new Warriors winger was born and raised in Australia, but his roots are in Lebanon.

He’d heard stories from his mother and father about living in Beirut with a battle raging literally on their doorstep, but he didn’t believe them because he was young.

However, when he was older, he visited their homeland and saw bullet holes from the conflict still in the block where they lived.

As a result, he’s determined to do his family and adopted country, which he hopes to represent at the World Cup next year, proud.

“Both my parents moved to Australia in their 20s,” Miski explained.

They left because of the unrest in Lebanon; they needed to start a new life somewhere else and left at the right time.

“Bullet holes in the side of the building they lived in can still be seen today.”

The lifts aren’t working, and repairs are still needed.

“Dad tells these stories, and neither I nor anyone else in the western world can relate to them.”

I’m grateful and proud of my father for overcoming such adversity and remaining so optimistic.

“It wasn’t that I didn’t believe the stories; it was just that I couldn’t relate to them as a kid growing up in the West.”

There isn’t really a war on your doorstep.

“I’ve been there a few times, and it’s sad to see that there’s still trouble there.”

My parents, on the other hand, have a stronger emotional attachment to the location.

“I still have cousins, uncles, and aunties who stayed there, whether by choice or not, and what they went through motivates me to make my parents proud.”

Miski, 26, knows he’s at a big club just by looking around Wigan’s facilities after a move to the Championship London Broncos paid off with a Super League opportunity.

It takes some getting used to the slower pace of life in Greater Manchester after growing up in Sydney and living in London.

So does the accent, to the point where he’s learning all the different tines and dialects by watching YouTube videos!

While his only goal at club level is to establish himself, he has an international goal in mind, working with former Australia RU coach Michael Cheika as he takes over as Lebanon’s coach.

“I met Michael not long ago in London,” he continued.

It’s always been there in the back of my mind, and the…

