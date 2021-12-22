Abdullina joins Chelsea as the club’s newest signing, while Emma Hayes strengthens the defence.

CHELSEA have bolstered their defensive options by signing Russian international Alsu Abdullina.

Following a one-season stint with Russian Super Cup winners Lokomotiv Moscow, the left-back joins the Blues on a two-year deal.

The defender’s contract will run until June 2024. He has 30 senior international caps.

In the new year, the player is expected to join the WSL giants.

Alsu said of her move to Kingsmeadow, “This is a big change in my life, a new challenge.”

“I’m honored to be a part of this team, which boasts so many talented players.”

“I want to progress as a player in London and continue to develop as a player.”

‘My goal is to assist the team in winning as many trophies as possible.’

“I’m overjoyed to be a part of Chelsea.”

Alsu is believed to be the first Russian player to play in England’s top flight.

The defender started her senior career with Chertanovo in 2017 before joining Lokomotiv in 2020, where she scored six goals in 36 appearances.

The Chernatovo full-back began her career in the Chernatovo academy at the age of 14 and made her first-team debut three years later.

The starlet then went on to win a bronze medal with the club in the Russian Women’s Football Championship, a league competition for the country’s top clubs.

Alsu made her senior international debut for her country in 2017, and she is capable of playing in a variety of left-sided positions.

Since then, he’s scored three goals and played in Russia’s 2022 Euro and 2023 World Cup qualifying matches.

“Alsu is a very good young player who has accumulated a lot of club and national appearances for her age, including winning the league a number of times with Lokomotiv,” Blues boss Emma Hayes said of her newest signing.

“Alsu is a versatile player who can play any position on the left side of the field, giving the team more depth.”

“We’re excited to see how she grows in our environment over the next few years.”

Alsu played a key role in Lokomotiv’s Super Cup victory earlier this year.

And, following Chelsea’s swoop for Netherlands starlet Aniek Nouwen in May, the starlet has become the second defensive player to join the club this year.

