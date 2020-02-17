Aberdeen 1-2 Celtic: Kristoffer Ajer scores late winner for Neil Lennon’s side

Aberdeen have been in this movie before. For 81 minutes the Pittodrie side pressed and harried Celtic to distraction, recovering from the loss of Callum McGregor’s 11th goal of the season after 10 minutes to drag themselves into the game through a thundering Ash Taylor strike.

The stronger team for long spells even Storm Dennis couldn’t blow them over the line in the end.

If the mark of champions is the ability to be second best and still find a way then the SPFL should call a halt to the Premiership title race now. They can tie the green and white ribbons to the trophy and hand it over now.

Celtic secured their 13th away win in a row with a sweet Kristoffer Ajer finish nine minutes from time.

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes compared the defender’s run to that of a racehorse. And the quality finished edged Celtic one step closer to finishing first past the post.

‘It was a fantastic moment,’ said Ajer. ‘We knew that Aberdeen were going to be tough. They made a fantastic game of it, they pressed us high, they made it difficult for us to play out from the back and they created some very good chances. They performed at a really high level.

‘I knew that the goalkeeper is a really good goalkeeper and he was making himself big, so I had to lift the ball. I’m just happy that I managed to do that.’

Celtic’s eighth straight win at Pittodrie left Aberdeen asking, yet again, what they have to do to beat them.

‘I thought we dominated large spells,’ said home goalscorer Taylor. ‘I thought it was a very positive performance and deserved one point if not three.

‘It was a solid performance from ourselves but as Celtic do they find a way to win.’

In truth, it was never a classic. Both teams had to cope with a swirling, gusty wind and for long periods Aberdeen did it better. That despite the calamitous loss of an early goal.

The first meaningful attack for the visitors provoked a defensive error from the otherwise strong Scott McKenna. Kristoffer Ajer’s long bouncing ball up the park was misjudged by the Scotland international defender, Leigh Griffiths picking up the scraps to make ground down the left before squaring a low ball for Odsonne Edouard.

Slipped to the right for James Forrest the winger’s scooped shot was well saved by Dons keeper Joe Lewis, but fell perfectly for Callum McGregor to tuck the ball into the net from eight yards.

On their last visit to the North East an early Celtic goal was the cue for a rout, the visitors rattling in four without reply before half-time. Aberdeen fears of a repeat were natural, but misplaced.

The conditions helped. The wind blew Bovril cups on the pitch and made the flight of the ball unpredictable. Aberdeen’s approach of launching it forward quickly unnerved Celtic’s three man defence.

Already forced to bring in Nir Bitton for the fragile Jozo Simunovic, Neil Lennon had to a further change after 24 minutes when left-back Greg Taylor fell to the ground with a twinge in his hamstring.

With a Europe League last 32 game in Copenhagen on Thursday night it was no time for needless risk-taking.

‘He felt he could maybe play on,’ admitted Lennon, ‘but was worried he might rip it if he did. We will assess him over the next couple of days but hopefully it’s not too bad.’

Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes was the replacement, Celtic still getting to grips with the change of personnel when the home team equalised. The goal was a deserved reward for a terrific response to going behind.

Players in red jerseys harangued Celtic at every opportunity. The champions did themselves no favours, either, by conceding a raft of free kicks in their own half. After 25 minutes Aberdeen made one pay.

Niall McGinn to thump the ball towards a red wall, Andrew Considine turning the ball back towards Conor McLennan to cross into a congested area. New signing Matty Kennedy flicked on to Ash Taylor.

Granted an unusual amount of space and time central defender displayed the composure of a seasoned striker to control the ball on his chest and thump a thundering finish into the net past Fraser Forster for his eleventh Aberdeen goal.

The home side dared to believe now. They might even have gone in ahead at half-time, a thumping Shay Logan right foot strike from 25 yards in 38 minutes pushed out by Fraser Forster.

McGinn swooped to head the second ball into sidenetting and the home support – a little more sparse than it used to be for these games – roared their approval. We had a game on our hands.

For well over an hour Celtic lacked their usual fluency. Their build up play was pedestrian until Neil Lennon’s introduced Ryan Christie for Leigh Griffiths after 58 minutes and changed to a 4-3-3.

The change saw Ajer move to right back in a move which prove critical to the outcome of the game.

It needed a strong save from Joe Lewis to deny Jonny Hayes a goal on his old stamping ground when he played a deft one two and burst behind the defence.

With 16 minutes to play it was the first effort on goal of the second half from the visitors. They were just warming up.

Celtic snatching the points with an outstanding team goal.

There were just nine minutes to play when an exquisite Odsonne Edouard backheel gave Callum McGregor space to burst into.

Feeding James Forrest on the touchline the winger headed infield, lifting his head to spot defender Ajer in acres of space inside the area. The finish was exemplary.

When even Odsonne Edouard is missing sitters it shows how far short of their best Celtic were here.

James Forrest burst into area and clipped the ball towards the back post where the Frenchman steadied himself and looked certain to score the third from three yards – kicking the ball against the feet of Joe Lewis instead.

‘Today was all about the three points,’ added Ajer. ‘We go away to a really tough fixture with the conditions and the dry pitch, we knew we had to play a little bit different. Aberdeen played their best performance against us, the way they pressed us and they way they played was really good.’