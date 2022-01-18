Aberdeen 1 Rangers 1: Ryan Kent’s red card adds to the Gers’ woes after Lewis Ferguson’s penalty equalizer.

Ianis Hagi had given Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side the lead just moments after a contentious penalty decision at the other end.

Lewis Ferguson earned Aberdeen a point against 10-man Rangers thanks to an Alfredo Morelos handball.

Rangers’ Ryan Kent was sent off as they dropped clinching Premiership points for the first time under Giovanni van Bronckhorst, putting them four points ahead of Celtic.

In the 20th minute at Pittodrie, the visitors took the lead against the run of play in controversial circumstances.

Ianis Hagi scored from close range seconds after Kevin Clancy waved away the Dons’ strong penalty appeal after Allan McGregor caught Ryan Hedges.

Clancy did point to the spot after Morelos handled and Ferguson converted in the 73rd minute.

Kent was harshly sent off for a challenge on Scott Brown in the 83rd minute, but Rangers held on for a point.

Scott Wright started against his former club, while American midfielder James Sands made his Rangers debut.

In the opening exchanges, the hosts had the upper hand.

After a Joe Lewis clearance put Rangers on the back foot, Teddy Jenks hit the outside of the post from 22 yards, and the on-loan Brighton midfielder soon forced McGregor to stop at full stretch from a similar distance.

Brown was heavily involved from the start, losing the ball before Kent shot straight at Lewis and then blazing over from 25 yards after Funso Ojo’s cutback on the other end.

Morelos pushed the former Celtic captain to the ground, but Clancy chose to speak with both players.

Jonny Hayes sent Hedges clear with a long diagonal ball in the first half, which became a major talking point.

As McGregor threw himself at the ball, the Dons player got a foot to the ball and collided with the Welshman.

Clancy was unconvinced and Rangers continued playing despite clear contact with Hedges’ leg.

Wright found Kent with a crossfield ball after the visitors quickly worked the ball forward.

From four yards out, the winger whipped a cross between Ross McCrorie and Lewis, and Hagi provided a deft touch to knock it past the stationary goalkeeper.

Ferguson almost caught McGregor off guard right away after the restart, but his shot landed on the roof of the stadium.

