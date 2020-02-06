Abidal is lucky to escape after being the latest man to cross Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi

If there is one thing that annoys Lionel Messi more than anything else it’s the idea he dictates everything that happens at Barcelona.

The club had one European Cup in the trophy room before he arrived and now they have five, so maybe he has a right to call the shots, but he hates the accusation all the same.

But while it’s true his primary concern is playing football and he frequently has little interest in the way the club is managed it is also true that there are some decisions – such as who is alongside him up front – that do matter.

And that even when he is not actively trying to influence things almost everyone else at the club is well aware that it is not in their interests to upset him.

Here, Sportsmail looks at some of the battles Messi has won in his time at the club…

It was December 2013 when the financial vice-president Javier Faus thought it would be a good idea to take on Messi over his contract renewal. ‘I don’t know why we have to renew him again,’ he told RAC1. ‘There is no reason why we have to present a contract improvement every six months.’

Messi’s repost was devastating: ‘Mr Faus knows nothing about football. He wants to run Barcelona as if it were any other business. It is not.’

Faus was not sacked but he did not feature in the board of directors picked after President Bartomeu won the next election in 2015.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was a dream signing for Pep Guardiola. He thought the former Ajax striker’s genius would mesh with Messi’s and make Barcelona different to the team that won everything in his first season, but just as brilliant.

He felt he should change things before the existing formula got worked out by too many teams. He believed Zlatan was the answer. Things did not turn out that way.

Ibrahimovic wanted play through the middle and ever since the end of the previous season the centre-forward position had been Messi’s. Neither was for budging.

In a book co-written by Argentine journalist Sebastian Fest, Messi is reported to have sent Guardiola a text on a coach journey back from a game in which he had been moved out of his centre-forward position.

The message was: ‘I can see I’m not important to the team anymore.’ Predictably when Guardiola had to pick, he picked Messi and Zlatan left. The two players have remained on decent terms with Ibrahimovic saving all his rancor for Guardiola who he labelled a ‘coward’.

Messi fell out with Luis Enrique at the start of 2015 after the coach gave him special dispensation to come back late from his mid-winter break in Argentina only to then leave him out of the first game of the year against David Moyes’ Real Sociedad.

Barcelona lost the match 1-0 and Messi cut a disconsolate figure failing to get his team back into the game after coming on at half-time.

He missed the next training session through illness. Sick to the stomach of the coach, was the verdict of many who predicted there would no way back for the pair.

Xavi acted as peacemaker and the choppy waters calmed to the extent that when Barcelona won the Champions League to complete the treble it was Messi and Luis Enrique who embraced on the pitch after the final whistle.

Eric Abidal picked the wrong day to hint that some sort of dressing room mutiny might have provoked the sacking of Ernesto Valverde.

Unhappy at the team’s irregular form and the failure to sign a striker Messi used Abidal’s comments as the trigger for what he felt was a long over-due response. He ticked-off the board for not taking responsibility and particularly Abidal for not being more specific when he said that ‘some’ players were unhappy under Valverde.

Messi shares powerful memories with Abidal from their days when they were in the same dressing room – he did not want him sacked. The two will turn the page now and try to win trophies this season. It was perhaps being a former team-mate that saved him.

Josep Bartomeu does not have to give up the presidency until 2021 but if Messi indicates that he is not happy at the club then elections will be called at the end of this season.

Messi has a clause in his contract that allows him to leave for free this summer. No one connected with Barcelona wants that so Bartomeu would have little choice to stand down if Messi was unhappy.

Candidates would then be falling over themselves to propose changes, signings and managers that will best keep Messi happy. Whether Messi likes it or not.