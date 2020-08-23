Abramovich gives green light for £150m triple Chelsea swoop

Roman Abramovich has given Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia the go ahead to spend over £150million on three further signings.

Reports suggest the Blues are closing in on the £50million transfer of Ben Chilwell, and Football Insider claim Abramovich has given the green light to spend a further £100million on Kai Havertz and Declan Rice.

The Express suggests Chilwell will be offered a five-year contract at Stamford Bridge worth £150,000-a-week, with a medical expected to be completed imminently. They will then turn their attention to Havertz.

Bayer Leverkusen are reportedly holding out for £90million for the much sought after playmaker, so that leaves a cheeky £10million left over from the stated £150million to spend on Rice? Hmmm.

To be fair, the report does say the Chelsea owner has sanctioned deals of over £150million, but with West Ham’s valuation of Rice thought to be around £80million, the outlay for the three looks like it could be well over the £200million mark.