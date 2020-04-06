Abu Raida: I am thinking of running for the presidency of the Football Association

Hani Abu Raida, the former head of the Egyptian Football Association, confirmed that he is considering running for the same position during the upcoming elections for Jabaliya, which will be held after several months.

In statements to On Time Sports channel, Abu Reeda pointed out that his lack of presence in the position of President of the Egyptian Football Association makes it difficult for his mission in the African and international federations.

Abu Rayda said: “There is no contradiction between the Egyptian presidency and CAF, but all the members of the Executive Council in FIFA and Africa are the heads of the federation, so it will be very difficult for me not to be the president of the Egyptian federation.”

He continued: “Therefore, I am thinking of running for the presidency of the Egyptian Football Association. Not being a president will make it difficult for me to stand on the FIFA and CAF Executive Committee.”

He added: “There should be a change in my list if I run in the Football Association elections, and there must be new faces for sure.”

He concluded: “I reserve two seats for women in the formation of the Board of Directors of the Football Association, this is unacceptable in our society during the current period.”