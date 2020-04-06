Abu Reeda: We aim to host Egypt for the World Cup … and perhaps in 2030

Hani Abu Raida, the former head of the Egyptian Football Association, confirmed that coordination for Egypt’s hosting of the World Cup in a future version is underway in the current period.

Abu Raida said in statements on OnTime Sports, that it will be possible during the 2030 edition of the World Championship.

“There is coordination to host the World Cup in Egypt, and we can definitely correct the mistakes of the past,” said a FIFA executive member.

He continued: “The work will be for the World Cup 2030, and all matters relating to it will be discussed from 2022 to 2024.”

He concluded, “We are working to host Egypt for the championship one day, and it is very possible for us.”