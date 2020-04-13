ABU v ABL and other great football debates

Thank you for your mails. We just about scraped a Mailbox together. Please send more to [email protected]

Debates done

Some reasoned analysis…

Shearer vs Henry: Goal machine vs super smug flat-track bully.

Adams vs Terry: You’d want to choose Adams; you’d pick Terry.

Do Chelsea still smell?: Not so much these days.

Anyone But United? #ABL is rising rapidly.

Keane vs Vieira on the cobbles: Vieira in a fair fight; Keane on the street.

Ronaldo vs Messi: Neither. Maradona.

Mane vs Salah: Mane; being super quick might be a superpower but it doesn’t make Salah world-class.

Penalty – who takes it? Le Tissier.

Robben or Suarez playing for the opposition: Robben – I don’t want to be bitten.

England’s Finest: Gazza had everything but a brain.

One for the Oldies: I hated Bryan Robson.

Bored…me, no…

Matthew (ITFC)

Worst manager sacking ever?

Was just debating it with my brothers. My own opinion is Bobby Robson from Newcastle. Sacked while realizing the most of their potential. Predictably going to suffer afterward and sure enough…

To be fair, I also thought Harry got short shrift from Tottenham after deserving more, but that played out better for the club.

Alan (how long can a website dedicated to footie, survive without footie?)

An XI of weird squad numbers

So with my Bearded XI and Brawling Teammates XI going down well in the mailbox I bring you the third team in this franchise, ‘Weird Squad Numbers XI’ naturally the team line up in a surreal 4-2-4 formation.

GK: Buffon – The legend wore the 88 shirt whilst at Parma

LB: Paul Stalteri – Wore the number 7 shirt at Spurs, a left back wearing 7? Weird.

CB: William Gallas – Famous Arsenal players who have worn the number 10 include Merson, Bergkamp, RVP and Gallas.

CB: Khalid Boulahrouz – Wore 9 at Chelsea, you could argue he was one of the best number 9’s Chelsea have had in recent years.

RB: Glen Johnson – Stoke’s number 8….

CM: Edgar Davids – Not sure what was weirder, Davids wearing number 1 at Barnet or the fact he was playing for Barnet.

CM: Ronaldinho – Famously Milan’s number 80 as it was the year of his birth

FWD: Eden Hazard – On his Madrid debut wore the number 50.

FWD: Neymar – Whilst at Santos he wore 70, 99, 199 and 200.

FWD: Derek Riordan – Whilst playing at Hibernian he chose the number 01 shirt, yes, 01.

FWD: Ivan Zamorano – 1+8 at Inter because he couldn’t have the number 9 shirt due to Ronaldo holding it at the time.

Manager: Arsene Wenger – Okay so a manager doesn’t wear a number but they can wear some questionable outfits, Wenger and his iconic coat win this.

Mikey, CFC (Id likely wear the number 93 due to my birth year)

A message to ABU365

Please. Please, I’m begging you. Stop validating Paul Merson’s intentionally batshit musings as if he were a credible commenter. I know news is slow. Really. We’re all feeling it. But if the nuclear apocalypse landed tomorrow and the world depended on a once-relevant football website to bring them something – anything – there would still be no way to justify printing his self-serving muck.

Today’s guff saw ‘Merse’ splutter and trip that there would be “uproar” if United were to sign Jadon Sancho. He cites the £100m+ figure wanted by Dortmund. The same figure that was bandied around last summer that no one seemed to balk at. The change? Top clubs furloughing their staff. Even though hardly any have and certainly not my beloved United. So that’s Spurs, Norwich and Bournemouth out. Maybe he got mixed up (it’s not unheard of) and with United being the club most strongly linked his first thought was Newcastle. This is a man scrabbling. Badly.

“There’s no way that’s going to be happening. It’s gone – over and out.”

Go on Paul, I’ll indulge you. Based on…?

“The landscape has changed not just for everyone on the planet but for football as well.”

And there you have it folks. Paul Merson has called it. Next season’s football is to be played on the moon. Or possibly Mars.

ABU365: be better than this. Raise your game. You are in the unique position of having an independent voice and still being able to command a sizeable audience. Whilst your agendas are an unfortunate bi-product, you can still take a stand against shite former pros calling themselves pundits and coining a living. Just because the Daily Star prints Merson’s waffle doesn’t mean you should. In fact there’s your litmus test right there. Hold yourselves to a higher standard. Be better than the Daily Star.

And don’t get me started on Steve Nicol.

William Douglas Foster, Stretford

Another message to ABU365

Next up on ABU365… the top 5 non-scoring goalkeepers. You’ll never care who’s at number one!

While your writers are wracking their brains for quirky lists may I suggest each take a team or a period of time they feel positively or negatively about? I would obviously like to see a gushing article on United’s Treble winners but I’m not sure if any of you guys would enjoy reliving that period. Maybe Wimbledon in the Prem, Souness’ Liverpool, Ipswich finishing 5th in 2001. Warm, positive stories.

You don’t have to print this. I’m just trying to save you the embarrassment of another article like non-scoring defenders.

William Douglas Foster, Stretford

Burnley are fine

Just a quick one, in the gossip you mention that Burnley may go out of business sooner than Spurs. While that may be true, a quick peruse of Burnley’s financials (thanks Swiss Ramble) tells you that they are in a pretty strong position to weather this storm. Zero debt and a healthy cash balance allied to a manageable wage bill…perhaps the quotes circulating were just Burnley managing expectations or preparing people for some unpalatable decisions. I don’t know, just thought it interesting to highlight. I know I’d prefer Burnley’s balance sheet to Spurs’s at this time.

Rich