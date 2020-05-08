AC and Inter Milan unveil €1BILLION stadium revamp designs in U-turn on demolishing San Siro

AC and Inter Milan have submitted plans for an incredible new sports park that includes a revamp of the San Siro, which is no longer set for demolition.

The fierce rivals agreed more than a year ago to bulldoze the 80,000-seater stadium and build a modern 60,000 arena next door to it.

The news was met with fierce backlash but the plans have now been modified, with the clubs revealing concept art for a flashy facility incorporating the iconic old ground.

More than €1billion (£874m) of investment will be pumped into revamping the San Siro and developing a ‘365 days a year sports and entertainment district’ on the site.

A running track, cycle path, outdoor gym, skateboard park, five-a-side pitch and sports museum are among services which will be free to use for Milanese citizens.

In a statement, the clubs said: ‘AC and Inter Milan believe it is essential, especially in light of the current moment, to commence a project that will generate thousands of new jobs and serve as a cornerstone for the future development of the city of Milan and Italian football.’

The statement continued, insisting the plans will focus on ‘a low environmental impact and high sustainability’.

Inter and AC had the two highest average attendances in Italian football at 58,789 and 54,651 respectively for the 2018-19 season for their home matches at the San Siro, which hosted the 1965, 1970, 2001 and 2016 Champions League finals.

The ground was opened in 1926 but has gone through four separate renovations, first acting as the sole home for AC before Inter began hosting matches there in 1947.