AC Milan are interested in signing Liverpool cult hero Divock Origi to replace Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but Atalanta are also interested.

AC Milan wants Divock Origi to replace Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but Atalanta is also interested.

Divock Origi, a Liverpool fan favorite, is reportedly involved in a transfer dispute between AC Milan and Atalanta in Serie A.

According to Tuttomercato, both Italian giants are monitoring the Reds striker and could make a January move for him.

Milan see the 27-year-old striker as the ideal replacement for the ageing Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is now in his 40s, according to TM.

Atalanta believe the Belgian can fill the shoes of out-of-favour striker Luis Muriel, who is rumored to want to leave Bergamo in order to play first-team football elsewhere.

That’s why Origi might be persuaded to relocate to Italy.

Since joining the Merseyside giants in 2014, Origi has struggled to secure a regular first-team spot, despite becoming a cult hero among the Reds’ fans.

During his time at Anfield, he has had two loan spells, including a brief return to Lille and another with Wolfsburg.

However, most of Origi’s time at the club has been spent on the bench, watching Sadio Mane, Roberto Firminho, and Mo Salah, the Reds’ attacking trio, work their magic on the pitch.

Despite the fact that he has scored a number of important goals during his Liverpool career.

It’s unlikely that Liverpool would have won the Champions League without Origi’s crucial goals against Barcelona in the semi-final and again in the final against Tottenham in 2019.

And he’s already proven his worth this season, scoring a last-gasp winner for Liverpool against Wolves a few weeks ago.

Three days later, Origi scored the game-winning goal against AC Milan in the Champions League group stages, ensuring the Reds’ perfect record going into the knockout stages.

His outstanding performances have earned him a permanent place in Reds fans’ hearts, and the club’s manager, Jurgen Klopp, is well aware of his worth, describing Origi as the ‘best finisher he’s ever seen.’

“He’s one of the best finishers I’ve ever seen,” Klopp said after Origi’s heroics against Wolves, according to the Mail.

He doesn’t play all the time in this great team, with our [front]three, but he is a very positive young man who loves the club and wants to contribute, which he did brilliantly.”

Origi’s decision to stay and fight for his place at Anfield, despite offers from Serie A clubs, could be due to Klopp and Liverpool fans’ love for him.

And he might have the opportunity to…

