AC Milan ‘are lining up £35m deal to sign Arsenal star Lucas Torreira’

AC Milan are ready to reignite their interest in Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira after missing out on him last year, and are readying a £35million deal to tempt the Gunners, according to reports from Italy.

The Uruguayan signed for the Gunners in 2018 for £30m with hopes of becoming the tough-tackling player they had been craving to break up attacks and add some steel in the middle of the park.

His career in north London got off to a good start, playing 34 league games last season, but has found game-time hard to come by under Mikel Arteta recently.

And the Rossoneri now have plans to rescue Torreira and offer him a route back to Italy, Correire dello Sport claim.

Torreira announced himself to the rest of the world with some impressive displays at Sampdoria after joining them from Pescara in 2016 and could be swayed by the opportunity to return to the league that launched his career.

Milan are known admirers of the 24-year-old and want to come back to the table with another bid after coming up short in an attempt to snare him last summer, the report says, adding that Torreira ‘would appreciate a return to Italy’ and ‘knows that he could make a difference in their midfield’.

It adds that Torreira has ‘often sent positive signals through his agent to Milan’ and the Italian giants are now waiting for the right moment to strike up talks with Arsenal in the hopes of ‘driving him away from London’.

The coronavirus pandemic will cause problems for many teams when the transfer window eventually opens, and Milan will have to stump up £35m to secure his signature.

But the Rossoneri are seeking someone of Torreira’s ability to strengthen their midfield options and bring back Champions League football.

In the games before the virus shut down football, Arsenal boss Arteta often plumped for Dani Ceballos and Granit Xhaka in central midfield, and the Spaniard also has Matteo Guendouzi to call upon.

Torreira suffered a bad injury in March against Portsmouth in the FA Cup, making his goal of regular football even more difficult to achieve.

He was virtually ruled out for the rest of the season with an ankle fracture – but could now feature in the remaining games should the campaign be completed over the summer.