AC Milan defeated AS Roma to move one point behind Inter.

With goals from Giroud, Messias, and Leao, Milan secure a crucial win.

Thursday’s Serie A match saw AC Milan defeat AS Roma 3-1.

At the San Siro Stadium, Milan took an early lead thanks to a penalty goal by Olivier Giroud in the eighth minute.

Junior Messias made it 2-0 for AC Milan just after nine minutes.

Tammy Abraham pulled one back for Roma in the 40th minute of the first half.

In the 74th minute, the referee showed Rick Karsdorp a second yellow card and sent him off.

Rafael Leao of Milan made it 3-1 in the 80th minute, restoring the two-goal advantage.

Gianluca Mancini was sent off just before the end of the game, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic missed a penalty kick in the 94th minute.

AC Milan is in second place in Serie A with 45 points, one point behind leaders Inter Milan, while AS Roma is in seventh place with 32 points.

Cagliari vs. Sampdoria: 1-2

3-3 Lazio-Empoli SS

1-2 Spezia-Hellas Verona

1-1 Sassuolo-Genoa

Napoli drew 1-1 with Juventus.