AC Milan ‘dreaming’ of signing Mauro Icardi from arch-rivals Inter Milan 

AC Milan reportedly have hopes signing Argentine striker Mauro Icardi from arch-rivals Inter Milan.

The forward is currently on loan at Paris Saint-Germain, where he has found form and managed 20 goals this season since falling out of favour at the San Siro.

The French club have a £62million option to buy but the latest reports are that Icardi does not plan to stay there beyond the end of his loan spell.

Juventus have been strongly linked with the Argentine striker but talks with Milan have reached a stand-off.

And Corriere dello Sport say Milan may are trying to capitalise on this, with Icardi representing ‘the real leader Milan need, who makes a difference on the pitch.’

The move is more likely to happen should Luciano Spalletti become the Rossoneri’s new manager – Icardi having enjoyed his best season under the Italian during the 2017-18 season.

However, Milan would have to spend big, with Corriere dello Sport also reporting that he would cost in the region of £75m.

In the 2018-19 season, Icardi refused to travel with the Inter squad for a Europa League clash against Rapid Vienna in protest to losing the club captaincy.

It became a very public and unsavoury fallout between the player, the club and then manager Lucaino Spaletti. Icardi didn’t play in the Inter first team for almost two months, from February until April.

In France this season, Icardi’s form has been excellent and he has scored 20 goals in 31 appearances.

His prowess even saw Edinson Cavani slip down the attacking pecking order in the French capital.

But what comes next for the 27-year-old remains to be seen. Antonio Conte has now replaced Spalletti at Inter but Romelu Lukaku has established himself as the spearhead of their attack.

Serie A is, at present, indefinitely on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic and clubs across the Italian league have placed players on a pay cut to save money.

In turn, it appears unlikely that teams will be able to splash the cash on players of Icardi’s ilk when the next transfer window is open.

The Argentina international seems set for either more time back in limbo, or a remarkable return to the Inter fold.