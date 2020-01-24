AC Milan eye sensational swoop for Wigan youngster Antonee Robinson

AC Milan are ready to make a stunning move for Wigan defender Antonee Robinson.

Due to Financial Fair Play concerns, the Rossoneri could be offloading left-back Ricardo Rodriguez to Fenerbahce and chasing a replacement.

And Wigan’s former Everton full-back Antonee Robinson, who was born in Milton Keynes but plays for the USA due to his father, is on their radar.

The 22-year-old only joined Wigan in the summer after his contract expired at the Premier League club.

Milan spotted Robinson in a sweep of emerging talent and think he has the talent to play for their side in the Italian elite.

Milan have also identified Nottingham Forest’s Matt Cash as a target, having also looked at Derby’s Jayden Bogle.