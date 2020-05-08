AC Milan ‘in contact with Luka Jovic over summer deal’ for out-of-favour Real Madrid striker

AC Milan are reportedly interested in signing out-of-favour Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic this summer.

Jovic, who moved to the Bernabeu for £62million after an impressive goalscoring campaign at Eintracht Frankfurt last season, has failed to hit the heights promised in Spain.

He has scored just two goals in 24 appearances for Zinedine Zidane’s side, and could move to Milan for £35m, or alternatively could agree a two-year loan, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.

Milan CEO and former Arsenal exec Ivan Gazidis could agree a loan with an option-to-buy deal for the Serbia international.

The report also details that fellow Serie A side Napoli are keeping an eye on Jovic’s situation in Spain.

Milan have been in contact with Madrid and the player’s agent Fali Ramadani about the figures potentially involved.

After returning from a loan deal at Benfica, 22-year-old Jovic scored 17 goals in the Bundesliga last season, and helped Frankfurt reach the semi-finals of the Europa League.

Yet after a poor first season in Spain, Zidane may choose to cut his losses and offload the player as he looks to reinvest in his own squad.

With football in Spain currently suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, Madrid are second in the LaLiga table, two points behind leaders Barcelona.