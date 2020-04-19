AC Milan rival David Beckham’s Inter Miami in pursuit of Manchester City star David Silva

David Beckham’s Inter Miami are competing with AC Milan for the signature of Manchester City star David Silva, according to Corriere dello Sport.

Reports in Italy claim Milan have already entered talks to sign the Spaniard when his City contract expires in the summer.

The 34-year-old has enjoyed 10 successful seasons in England but is expected to depart the Etihad Stadium, and Milan have contacted the player’s representatives with view to completing a free transfer.

However, Beckham’s Inter Miami have been looking to make a stellar signing since playing their first ever game in March and have identified Silva as a target.

Fellow MLS club New York City FC are also interested in the Spain international. As a club owned by Manchester City, this relationship could be conducive to a deal.

In 2018 Silva first outlined plans to leave City when he told BBC Sport: ‘It depends how I feel physically and mentally.

‘I’ve always wanted to play for Las Palmas – my local team. But we’ll see how things go in two years and take it from there.’

Silva’s contract expires on June 30 but it is unlikely Las Palmas – currently 15th in Spain’s second tier – will be able to afford his wages.

Moreover, the indefinite suspension of all football caused by the coronavirus pandemic could lead to temporary contract extensions and a new end date to the season.

Alternatively, if the 2019-20 campaign were to be expunged it would deny Silva a Manchester fond farewell.

Silva has won 13 trophies in a City shirt, including four Premier League titles, two FA Cup triumphs and five League Cup winners’ medals.