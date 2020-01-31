AC Milan to wear black armbands in memory of NBA legend Kobe Bryant following his tragic death

The outpouring of emotion for Kobe Bryant’s tragic passing has continued with AC Milan the latest to pay tribute to the NBA legend.

Bryant died on Sunday alongside his daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

The 41-year-old was a keen football fan and grew up supporting AC Milan – with Marco van Basten his idol.

And in memory of the Los Angeles Lakers icon, AC Milan will wear black armbands for their Coppa Italia quarter-final against Torino on Tuesday night. Before the game there will be tributes as well.

‘In agreement with @SerieA, tonight #ACMilan will wear the black armband in memory of Kobe Bryant, who died in a tragic helicopter crash together with his daughter Gianna Maria and 7 other victims,’ the club tweeted.

‘The whole San Siro will also pay a tribute just a few minutes away from kick off.’

Bryant’s love for the beautiful game stems from his upbringing in Europe. His father Joe is a former NBA player and moved his family to Rieti in Italy to continue playing professional basketball. Bryant was just six at the time but became fluent in Italian during his eight years there.

‘I grew up a huge AC Milan fan. Marco van Basten was my favourite player,’ he said in March 2016.

‘[Frank] Rijkaard, [Ruud] Gullit, and you know [Paolo] Maldini was just getting started, and [Franco] Baresi.’

Following the news of his untimely passing on Sunday, Milan tweeted their condolences too.

‘We have no words to express how shocked we are to hear of the tragic passing of one of the greatest sportsmen of all time and Rossonero fan, Kobe Bryant,’ they wrote.

‘All our thoughts are with the families of those affected by this tragic accident. You will forever be missed, Kobe.’

News of Bryant’s passing on Sunday was met at first by disbelief and then an outpouring of tributes on social media and from the sporting world.

Bryant, 41, will be mourned most keenly in Los Angeles where he spent his entire 20-year career with the Lakers.

The five-time NBA champion and 18-time All-Star retired in 2016 having racked up a number of incredible achievements. Among those were the 2008 MVP award, twice NBA scoring champion and two time Olympic gold medal winner.

He leaves behind his wife, Vanessa and three other daughters Natalia, Bianca and Capri.