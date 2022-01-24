Accepting £15 million to avoid a fight with Oleksandr Usyk could be the best business decision Anthony Joshua ever makes.

Accepting £15 million to avoid a fight with Oleksandr Usyk could be the best business decision he ever makes.

By sitting out this fight, Joshua avoids an awkward date with Usyk and almost certainly sets up his dream fight with Tyson Fury.

Step-a-side money is one of the most effective ways to degrade a boxer’s reputation.

The strength of that sentiment piqued Anthony Joshua’s defenses, who responded with a punchy denial to reports that he is about to accept terms to wave Oleksandr Usyk in the direction of Tyson Fury on the internet.

The attempt by promoters to dismantle arrangements in order to bring the best together is nothing new.

Accepting a wad reportedly set at £15 million might just be the best deal Joshua will ever make, a lottery jackpot without taking a hit, from a business standpoint, and no one is more attuned to shifts in the sport’s economy than brand AJ.

It appears that the issue is how the result is presented.

It’s critical for Joshua to be seen as the deal’s signatory.

Following his defeat to Usyk in September, Joshua has had to make changes across the board.

Fury and his UK promoter Frank Warren, whose instincts for manipulating and monetising the landscape are rarely wrong, have taken over the heavyweight power and influence that was once his.

The talks with Joshua are expected to continue this week, with an announcement expected later.

“It’s a saga,” Warren said, “but if we can keep things between us, we’ll get something done one way or another.”

“Everyone in boxing wants to see Tyson vs. Usyk, the undisputed champion.”

As a fan, I’d like to watch it.

So that’s the battle we’re waging.”

Joshua is pitted against the victor in this scheme.

Taking a step back eliminates all risk.

If Joshua insists on a rematch with Usyk, there is no guarantee he will overcome the inertia of the first fight.

Anthony Joshua responds to reports that he is “on the verge of accepting” a £15 million step-aside deal to allow Tyson Fury to fight Oleksandr Usyk…

Joshua’s dwindling reputation could hardly withstand a second loss to Usyk and a third loss in his career.

