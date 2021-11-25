According to a CFB insider, ‘all signs point to’ one candidate for the Florida job.

According to one college football insider, the search for a new head coach for the Florida Gators is nearly complete.

Pat Dooley talked Gators football on the “Frank Frangie Show.”

He had this to say about UF’s next possible hire.

“I don’t believe there’s any doubt,” Dooley said.

“Every indication points in that direction.”

I’m guessing he’ll be named on Sunday or Monday.”

Since Dan Mullen was fired, the name of Louisiana’s head coach has been linked to the Florida job.

With the Ragin’ Cajuns, Napier has a 38-12 record, including a Sun Belt Conference championship.

Louisiana had lost three straight seasons prior to Napier’s arrival in the bayou.

Over the last few seasons, he has been able to turn the team around, winning 31 of the last 36 games.

Dabo Swinney at Clemson and Nick Saban at Alabama, two of the best minds in CFB, were both assistants to the 42-year-old coach.

If Napier ends up in Gainesville, he’ll inherit a Florida team that has lost nine of its last 11 SEC games.

Dan Mullen’s Gators, once perennially relevant, hit a speed bump last year.

It seems like an eternity since Florida competed for an SEC title against Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide teams.

