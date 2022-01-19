According to a leaked ATP email, Novak Djokovic will be barred from competing in the French Open due to new vaccination rules.

According to a leaked ATP email, Novak Djokovic will be BANNED from competing in the French Open due to new vaccination rules.

The French health ministry announced on Monday that visiting athletes will need vaccine passes for upcoming events.

World No. 1 Djokovic, 34, was ejected from Australia after his visa was revoked following a lengthy dispute over his anti-vax stance.

France is set to introduce rules that will prevent the Serbian from competing in Paris for his 21st Grand Slam, as he is one of only three players in the world’s top 100 who has not been vaccinated.

The ATP, the professional men’s tennis governing body, has also sent a blunt email to players informing them of the impending changes.

The subject line of the message read: “IMPORTANT: France Vaccination Requirements.”

“[Players] have been informed by the French Tennis Federation that legislation prohibiting non-vaccinated athletes from competing in any sporting event will soon be passed by the French Government,” according to the email seen by Tennis Majors.

“At this time, it is unclear whether players who have recently recovered from Covid-19 will be allowed to compete unless they have received at least one dose of a two-dose vaccine.”

“The French government should provide additional clarification.”

“Non-vaccinated players will be unable to compete at tournaments in France,” the message continued.

“To compete, players must be fully vaccinated OR have a medical certificate exempting them from vaccination due to medical reasons.”

“Please be advised that there will be no travel or other exemptions available.”

“The rule is simple,” the French Sports Ministry said earlier this week.

“The vaccine pass will be imposed in establishments that were previously subject to the health pass as soon as the law is promulgated.”

“This will apply to everyone, whether they are a spectator or a professional athlete.”

This will continue until further notice.”

The French Open will not be exempt from the new guidelines, according to the rule change approved by parliament on Sunday.

“Now, as far as Roland Garros is concerned – it’s in May,” the ministry continued.

“The situation may change between now and then, and we hope for the better.”

“So we’ll see,” says the narrator, “but there clearly isn’t an exception.”

France’s move to tighten restrictions comes as Djokovic arrived in Dubai on Monday looking downcast.

In the airport on his way to…, the world No. 1 was seen posing for selfies.

