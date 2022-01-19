According to a leaked ATP email, Novak Djokovic will be barred from competing in the French Open due to new vaccination rules.

Novak Djokovic will be barred from competing in the French Open due to new vaccination rules, according to a leaked ATP email.

Vaccine passes will be required for visiting athletes for upcoming events, the French health ministry announced on Monday.

Djokovic, the world No. 1, was ejected from Australia after his visa was revoked following a lengthy dispute over his anti-vax stance.

France is set to implement rules that will prevent the Serbian from competing in Paris for his 21st Grand Slam, as he is one of only three players in the world’s top 100 who has not been vaccinated.

The ATP, the governing body of professional men’s tennis, has also sent players a blunt email informing them of the upcoming changes.

“IMPORTANT: France Vaccination Requirements” was the subject line of a message sent to players.

“[Players] have been informed by the French Tennis Federation that legislation will soon be passed by the French Government prohibiting non-vaccinated athletes from competing in any sporting event,” according to the email obtained by Tennis Majors.

“It’s unclear whether players who have recently recovered from Covid-19 will be allowed to compete unless they’ve received at least one dose of a two-dose vaccine.”

“The French government must provide additional clarification.”

“Non-vaccinated players will be unable to compete at tournaments in France,” the message continued, attempting to clarify the situation.

“To compete, players must be fully vaccinated OR have a medical certificate exempting them from vaccination due to medical reasons.”

“Please note that there will be no travel or other exemptions available.”

“The rule is simple,” the French sports ministry said earlier this week.

“The vaccine pass will be imposed in establishments that were previously subject to the health pass as soon as the law is promulgated.”

“Everyone, whether a spectator or a professional athlete, will be affected.”

And this will continue until further notice.”

The French Open will not be exempt from the new rules, according to the rule change approved by parliament on Sunday.

“Now, as far as Roland Garros is concerned – it’s in May,” the ministry added.

“The situation could change between now and then, and we hope for the better.”

“So we’ll see,” says the narrator, “but clearly there is no exception.”

France’s move to tighten restrictions comes as Djokovic arrived in Dubai on Monday, looking downcast.

In the airport on his way to…, the world No. 1 was seen posing for selfies.

