According to a leaked Jorge Mendes conversation, the agent wanted Joao Felix to join Man City instead of Atletico Madrid in 2019.

Before joining Atletico Madrid for £113 million in 2019, super-agent Jorge Mendes wanted Joao Felix to join Manchester City.

Mendes had met with members of the Etihad hierarchy, according to SunSport, in May of that year.

After excerpts from a leaked conversation between Felix’s representative and Benfica director Bruno Maruta were published in Portugal, our story was confirmed.

“The Benfica president insisted that I bring him proposals worth €120 million, and I already have four,” Mendes says on the tape.

“Manchester City would be the best option for Joao Felix.”

“It will be the most expensive transfer in the history of Portuguese soccer.”

That summer, Felix joined Atletico Madrid from Benfica, while Rodri and Joao Cancelo were signed by City.

During his three years in Madrid, the Portuguese forward has had a mixed bag of fortunes, but he has shown flashes of his incredible talent.

In 94 appearances for Atletico Madrid, the 22-year-old has 22 goals and 12 assists.

He also plays for Portugal on a regular basis, alongside Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo.

Felix has three goals in 20 appearances for his country.

