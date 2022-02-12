According to a new report, Arch Manning is expected to choose between two teams.

Arch Manning, a five-star quarterback recruit, has been attracting a lot of attention in recent months.

Last week, one recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from contention.

Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss, and Texas are said to be his final four choices.

However, according to the most recent Manning report, two of those schools are no longer in operation.

Georgia and Ole Miss, according to one college football reporter, are out.

Brent Beaird, a Heisman voter, said this week, “I think the two places he’d go are Texas or Alabama.”

“I’m not sure if people know this or if they’ve told him, but David Cutcliffe is a close friend of the Mannings.”

“Cutcliffe was rumored to be going to as an analyst.

Now, don’t tell me you want him to start working as an analyst in Texas right away.

He’s a great quarterbacks coach and a great football coach, but that would have a lot to do with his decision to go to Texas.”

