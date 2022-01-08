According to a new report, Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to play against the New England Patriots.

Jimmy Garoppolo, the 49ers’ starting quarterback, is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game, but he appears to be ready to play.

Garoppolo has been dealing with a thumb injury for the past few weeks and was forced to miss the team’s game against the Houston Texans last Sunday.

Trey Lance came in and threw for 249 yards and two touchdowns in his first start.

San Francisco is now 9-7 and has already clinched a playoff berth heading into Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Rams.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Garoppolo is trending in the right direction.

“Jimmy Garoppolo is listed as questionable,” Rapoport said, “but there are several factors that lead me to believe that he will at least give it a shot and play some football for the 49ers.”

New Report Suggests Jimmy Garoppolo Will Play vs. Rams

New Report Suggests Jimmy Garoppolo Will Play vs. Rams