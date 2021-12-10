According to a new report, Oregon ‘intends to hire’ Chip Kelly.

Oregon ‘intends to hire’ Chip Kelly, according to a new report.

The coaching carousel this year has been a roller coaster.

Wouldn’t it be fitting if Chip Kelly returned to Oregon at the end? Believe it or not, that could happen.

On Tuesday afternoon, it was reported that Oregon is making a “hard push” to recruit Kelly from UCLA, which is in need of a new head coach following Mario Cristobal’s departure to Miami.

Oregon “intends” to hire Kelly as head football coach, according to Tracy Pierson of Bruin Report Online.

Kelly is expected to return to Autzen Stadium as a coach next fall.

According to Pierson, “Oregon plans to hire UCLA’s Chip Kelly as its next head football coach.”

“ESPN first reported that Oregon was attempting to re-sign Chip Kelly.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Oregon had requested permission to speak with Kelly, and since then, various sources have indicated that Oregon is moving forward with its efforts to re-hire the former Oregon coach.”

As is customary, these coaching rumors and reports don’t feel finalized until they’re reported by one of the major national college football insiders, such as Bruce Feldman or Brett McMurphy.

Still, it sounds like Chip Kelly isn’t just smoke to Oregon any longer.

Kelly coached the Ducks for four years.

In Eugene, he went 46-7, winning one national championship, two Rose Bowls, and one Fiesta Bowl.

Kelly hasn’t had the same level of success at UCLA as he did at Oregon, but it’s worth noting that this past season was his best with the Bruins, as they went 8-4, including a three-point loss to Oregon in October.

Keep an eye on the situation.

Kelly appears to be on the verge of returning to the University of Oregon.

