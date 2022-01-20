According to a report, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh believes he would accept one NFL job if offered.

According to a report, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh believes he would accept one NFL job if it were offered to him.

On Wednesday night, rumors about Jim Harbaugh joining the NFL continued to circulate.

According to The Athletic, the University of Michigan believes that their head coach would accept one NFL head coaching job if it were offered.

For several weeks, the Raiders have been mentioned as a possible landing spot for Harbaugh.

People inside Michigan believe Harbaugh would take the Raiders job if it were offered to him, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.

Report: Michigan Believes Jim Harbaugh Would Take 1 NFL Job If Offered

