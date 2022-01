According to a report, Nebraska is on the verge of hiring a new assistant coach.

Scott Frost is bringing in a slew of new coaching assistants at Nebraska in an effort to turn things around.

Former TCU running backs coach Bryan Applewhite is expected to join Frost’s staff as an assistant coach.

For the past two years, Applewhite has been employed at TCU.

He worked at Colorado State for five years before joining the Horned Frogs.