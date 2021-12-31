According to a report, someone is harassing the Cotton Bowl Press Box.

During bowl games, strange things happen all the time, but we’re not sure we’ve ever heard of someone anonymously calling the stadium press box.

Until today, that is.

Someone has obtained the entire press box phone number at ATandT Stadium, according to Alabama beat writer Aaron Suttles of The Athletic.

As the Cotton Bowl between the Crimson Tide and Cincinnati plays out, the caller or callers are attempting to have some fun.

According to Settles, one caller jokingly claimed to be Luke Fickell, while another said something obscene about Nick Saban.