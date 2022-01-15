According to a report, the next Houston Texans head coach will be “favorite.”

According to a report, the next head coach of the Houston Texans will be “favorite.”

Brian Flores, the recently fired head coach of the Miami Dolphins, has emerged as the “favorite” to take over as the Texans’ new head coach.

Several coaches and general managers involved in this year’s hiring cycle have “strong expectations” that Flores and the Texans will reach an agreement “very quickly,” according to reports from CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora on Saturday.

Flores, who met with the Texans on Friday, was fired by the Dolphins earlier this week.

The Houston Rockets didn’t fire their head coach, David Culley, until after Flores was fired.

From their time together in New England, Flores has strong ties with general manager Nick Caserio and executive Jack Easterby.

Earlier this year, Flores and the Dolphins discussed trading for Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, implying that he’s willing to work with the three-time Pro Bowler despite his more than 20 sexual assault allegations.

According to La Canfora, one high-ranking NFL executive said, “I’m telling you, Nick [Caserio] is going to come out of this looking like a genius.”

“He and Flores have a long history together.

That’s exactly what I was looking for.

It will also help him keep his quarterback.

Keep an eye on it.

He doesn’t have to trade him; he can simply ask for the moon, and Flores could assist in the rebuilding of the relationships while he waits.

“It’s just too logical.”

“To me, that appears to be a no-brainer.”

Nick already has a relationship with the person he’d hire before him.

Another GM added, “There’s trust there.”

What do you think the next head coach for the Texans should be?

Report Names “Favorite” To Be Next Houston Texans Head Coach

Report Names “Favorite” To Be Next Houston Texans Head Coach