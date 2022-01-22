According to a report, the Raiders are “getting ready to make a run” at 1 coaching candidate.

The Las Vegas Raiders have yet to name a general manager for the 2022 season, but it appears that a serious candidate for the head coaching position has emerged.

The Raiders are “preparing to make a run” at Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, according to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk.

Since the 2010 season, he has not been a head coach.

The Raiders interviewed Patriots director of player personnel Dave Ziegler for their general manager position, as previously reported.

He might be able to team up with McDaniels in Las Vegas.

McDaniels, on the other hand, may want complete control over the team’s football operations, according to Florio.

If that’s the case, the Raiders’ situation may become more complicated.

“McDaniels is thought to want complete control of the football operation,” Florio wrote.

“Unless there’s a disconnect between Ziegler’s authority on paper and his practical power when it comes to making decisions, that could complicate the effort to hire Ziegler.”