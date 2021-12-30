According to a Spanish newspaper, Cristiano Ronaldo has ‘offered himself to Barcelona and contacted Xavi.’

Cristiano Ronaldo has offered himself to Barcelona, according to a Spanish newspaper, because he is unhappy at Manchester United.

They claimed that the Portuguese superstar contacted Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique and asked him to speak with Xavi about a move to the Nou Camp.

However, not everything appears to be as it appears.

On December 28, Spain’s version of April Fool’s Day, Mundo Deportivo concocted the unbelievable story as a joke.

According to the report, his agent, Jorge Mendes, was already in talks with Barca president Joan Laporta.

Ronnie was aware of the Catalans’ need for a goalscorer, according to the report.

So, after being introduced by his former United teammate Pique, he contacted Xavi ‘a few days ago.’

When they first heard about the transfer of the Real Madrid legend, several high-profile Barca executives were said to think it was a joke.

Pique even asked Lionel Messi if Ronaldo could rent his house if he joined the team, according to the story.

With Ronaldo cutting an unhappy figure at Manchester United, the joke was perfectly timed.

He stormed down the tunnel without acknowledging the travelling fans after his team only managed a 1-1 draw with Newcastle.

Gary Neville, a Red Devils legend, was furious with his old pal over the snub.

Last year, Ronaldo represented Juventus at the Nou Camp.

He scored two penalties, giving him a total of 34 goals against Barcelona in his career.

