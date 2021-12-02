According to a study, Rangers have given out more penalties than Celtic and any other Premiership team.

In the list, Ibrox is several places ahead of Celtic.

According to a new study, Rangers receive the most penalties of any Scottish Premiership team.

Since the start of the 2017-18 season, the Ibrox club has received 23 penalties in 105 games, or one every 411 minutes.

According to The Herald, the CIES Football Observatory report claims that a penalty is awarded every 302 minutes in the Scottish Premiership, with Steven Gerrard’s side receiving more than any other club.

Their 87 percent conversion rate is second highest in the league, trailing only Aberdeen’s 88.9%.

Celtic are currently seventh in the table, with one penalty awarded every 681 minutes.

The conversion rate for Neil Lennon’s team is 71.4 percent, which is significantly lower.

Rangers (1 penalty kick every 411 minutes, 87% conversion rate)

Hamilton Accies (1 penalty every 477 minutes, 85% conversion rate)

Kilmarnock (78.9% conversion rate, 1 pen every 502 minutes)

Aberdeen (88.9% conversion rate, 1 pen every 530 minutes)

Hibs (1 pen every 561 minutes, with a conversion rate of 70.6%)

St Johnstone (one penalty every 591 minutes, 50% conversion)

Celtic (71.4 percent conversion rate, 1 pen every 681 minutes)

64.3 percent conversion (1 pen every 681 minutes)

a)

Motherwell (1 pen every 734 minutes, conversion rate of 76.9%)

