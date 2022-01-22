According to Anthony Elanga of Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo owes him a big apology for stealing his thunder with a petty Brentford squabble.

According to Anthony Elanga of Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo owes him a large apology for stealing his thunder with a petty Brentford squabble.

PAUL MERSON has demanded that Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo apologize to Anthony Elanga for throwing a tantrum and stealing the limelight.

With 20 minutes remaining in the 3-1 win over Brentford, the 36-year-old was subbed off.

Ronaldo threw his jacket to the ground when he was replaced by Ralf Rangnick.

United’s young stars’ attacking masterclass, which saw three academy graduates score, was overshadowed by the five-time Ballon d’Or winners’ outburst.

Ronaldo’s antics, according to ex-Arsenal star Merson, merit an apology, especially to young Elanga.

“Cristiano Ronaldo owes Anthony Elanga a big apology,” Merson wrote in his column for the Daily Star.

“What he did to Brentford ruined the kid’s big day – and it was so childish.”

“What a sad kid.

He scores for Manchester United in his first Premier League game of the season.

“Then Ronaldo is replaced, sulks, and has a hissy fit.”

‘You watch, you won’t even know the kid has scored now,’ I said to my friend as soon as it happened.

“It was incredible for someone with so much experience in the game to do that and take the spotlight away from Elanga.”

Rangnick stifled the outburst.

“He was asking me, ‘why me, why do you take me off?’ Cristiano was not happy,” the German said after the game.

“I told them, ‘Listen, I have to make a decision that is in the best interests of the team and the club.’

“We were in the exact same situation five days ago at Villa Park, 2-0 up with 15 minutes to play [and drew], and we didn’t want to repeat the mistake.”

“I switched to a back five, bringing on Maguire and Marcus as a second fast winger, and I believe it was the right decision.”

“I said, ‘I understand you’re still ambitious and want to score for yourself, but maybe in a few years when you’re a head coach, you’ll make the same decision and be in the same position as I was after 75 minutes.”

“I was surprised when he hugged me.”

He is a goalscorer and would have preferred to stay on and possibly score, but it was more important for us to be compact and have enough legs and strong headers to defend their set pieces, as I told him after we scored the third goal.

“I don’t have any issues with Cristiano.

He returned from a minor injury, missed one and a half weeks of training, and was 2-0 up with 15 minutes to go, with players such as…

