According to Arum, Tyson Fury is in talks to fight Oleksandr Usyk, with Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte stepping aside.

According to Arum, Tyson Fury is in talks to fight Oleksandr Usyk, who has stepped aside for Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte.

US BOXING promoter Bob Arum claims that Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are discussing a unified heavyweight bout in the Middle East.

Both Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte would have to step aside in order for the fight to take place.

After being outpointed by Usyk in September, Joshua has exercised his rematch clause, while Fury is set to face Whyte.

Both of those fights, according to Arum, could be scrapped in favor of a unified bout, as reported by talkSPORT.

However, with talks currently in ‘total chaos,’ Arum has hinted that a unified clash for the ages between the two undefeated will not go ahead.

“It’s utter chaos,” he said.

What’s going on are promises from the Middle East about a unified fight with Usyk and Fury, and is Dillian Whyte going to step aside.

“It’s a typical terrible situation,” he continued, “but hopefully it’ll get sorted out, and it’ll probably get sorted out with a purse bid on Friday.”

Arum was then asked who he thinks will be Fury’s next opponent, between Usyk and Whyte.

“I haven’t got a clue,” he replied.

“It’s unclear who these people in the Middle East are, what their backing is, and all of that.”

“Nobody has approached us about buying out rights or obtaining our permission to proceed,” he continued.

Both Joshua and Eddie Hearn have stated that AJ will not retire and will fight Usyk in the spring.

The purse bids for Fury vs Whyte have been delayed yet again, putting the all-British fight in jeopardy.

