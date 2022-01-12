According to bookmakers, former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, Allardyce, Hodgson, and Farke are all in the running to become Watford’s next manager.

According to bookmakers, former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, Allardyce, Hodgson, and Farke are all contenders for the job at Watford.

FRANK LAMPARD has risen to the top of the betting to succeed Claudio Ranieri as Watford manager.

As the pressure on Ranieri at Vicarage Road mounts, bookmakers Betfair have updated their next manager market.

Xisco Munoz was replaced by the Italian in October, but he has been unable to turn the club’s fortunes around.

Apart from memorable victories over Everton and Manchester United, Watford have lost ten of their twelve games under his guidance.

Only Leeds, Newcastle, and Norwich have conceded more goals this season than the club, which has lost seven in a row and conceded a total of 20 goals.

The Hornets are currently 17th in the table, two points ahead of Burnley in the relegation zone, and if the Clarets win their game in hand, Watford will drop into the bottom three.

As a result, Ranieri is a co-favorite to take over as the next top-flight manager.

Since the Pozzo family took over the club in 2012, the 70-year-old would be the 15th manager to leave.

REPEAT UP TO FIVE TIMES* BETFAIR – GET A £20 FREE BET WHEN YOU PLACE £50 IN BETS

But who will take over for Ranieri?

Former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is the frontrunner, according to Betfair, which has shortened his odds from 101 to 114.

Daniel Farke, who was sacked as Norwich manager in November, is the second-favorite to return to the English Premier League quickly at the age of 41.

Paulo Fonseca, who has recently been linked with Tottenham, Everton, and Newcastle, is the next man in the betting at 61.

At 7s, veteran duo Sam Allardyce and Roy Hodgson are joined by Slavisa Jokanovic and Gareth Monk.

Neil Lennon is 101 years old and has been a free agent since leaving Celtic in February 2021.

Diego Martinez, a former favorite, has dropped from 41 to 111.

The 41-year-old former Granada manager earned promotion with the club before leading them to a seventh-place finish in his first season in the Premier League.

During the club’s first ever European appearance, he advanced to the Europa League quarterfinals before losing to Manchester United.

Martinez, who let his contract expire in June, is said to have spent time in the United Kingdom working on his English and watching Premier League football, according to The Athletic.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

The Sun may receive a payment if you use one of the bookmaker offers featured in this article.

18 (or older).

The terms and conditions apply.

Begambleaware.org is a website dedicated to raising awareness about the dangers of gambling

A responsible gambler is one who complies with the following guidelines:

Call 0808 8020 133 for help with a gambling problem, or go to www.gamstop.co.uk to be removed from all gambling sites.

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.