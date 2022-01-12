Conor McGregor could fight Charles Oliveira for the UFC title if he follows ‘different rules,’ according to Daniel Cormier.

McGregor is undefeated despite losing three of his last four UFC fights, including twice to Dustin Poirier.

Poirier defeated his opponent by knockout seven years later in a rematch of their 2014 featherweight bout, which he had previously lost.

McGregor then went on to lose the trilogy’s third and final fight, breaking his tibia and losing via doctor stoppage.

When he returned to training after his recovery, the Irishman singled out lightweight champion Oliveira.

McGregor could return to the ring and fight for the title right away now that the Brazilian has signed on.

“Honestly, I believe there are different rules for Connor,” retired Cormier, 42, told The Schmo.

“It is possible that some people will be offended.

It’s possible that it will be unpopular.

If he’s healthy and starts chirping, Oliveira responds by chirping back, and there’s fan interest, I could see it happening.

“A lot of people would be enraged.”

But, in the end, it’s all about the money.”

McGregor last won a UFC championship in 2016, making him the first man to reign over two divisions at the same time.

He knocked out Eddie Alvarez, 38, as the featherweight champion to add the lightweight title to his collection.

However, after failing to reclaim both, McGregor, 33, was stripped of them.

In 2018, Khabib Nurmagmedov, 33, inherited it and famously defended it against McGregor.

Khabib stepped down after his father died in 2020, and Oliveira, 32, won the vacant title by defeating Michael Chandler, 35.

He successfully defended it for the first time in December, defeating Poirier, 32, in round three by submission.

