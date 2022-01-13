According to Eddie Hearn, Anthony Joshua will ‘announce’ his new trainer before the rematch with Oleksandr Usyk.

According to Eddie Hearn, ANTHONY JOSHUA is set to announce a new trainer ahead of his rematch with Oleksandr, with fresh faces a ‘certainty.’

In September, the 32-year-old British heavyweight lost his titles to the Ukrainian master.

On the night at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, trainer Rob McCracken devised a strategy to try to outbox the southpaw genius.

The strategy, however, backfired spectacularly, and AJ has since been working with new trainers.

Joshua has been on a tour of the United States and Dubai, putting new trainers like Eddy Reynoso, Virgil Hunter, and Floyd Mayweather through their paces, with McCracken slated to take the fall.

Hearn claimed last week that changing trainers would be a ‘huge risk,’ but now claims that a shake-up is in the works.

Hearn said of Joshua to iFL TV, “He’s been working hard.”

“Clearly, his trip to America and subsequent training in the United Kingdom with various people… trainers flying in.”

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

“I believe AJ will make an announcement when camp begins, which I expect to be in late January or early February.”

“However, he’s put in a lot of effort to make it right.”

“A lot of people have asked, ‘Do you think bringing in a new trainer is risky?’

“I flip that around and ask, ‘Do you think it’s risky to be uncomfortable with your setup or surroundings?’

“He’s worked hard to ensure he gets it right.

“I’m guessing his training team will be announced once camp starts.”

Hearn hinted that McCracken will remain in AJ’s camp when asked if he believes he will.

“He’ll always be involved in some way,” the Matchroom boss continued.

“To Anthony Joshua, he’s more than just a trainer… he’s a mentor and advisor.”

“Those two will always talk – I’m not sure in what capacity.”

That will be announced by AJ.

“However, the training team will undoubtedly be expanded.”