According to ESPN’s Booger McFarland, the “Most Dangerous” QB in the NFL Playoffs is.

According to ESPN’s Booger McFarland, the “Most Dangerous” quarterback in the NFL Playoffs.

The eight teams left in the NFL playoffs, for the most part, all have quarterbacks who were among the league’s top passers this season.

During this weekend’s divisional round, veterans such as Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady will face off against younger gunslingers such as Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow.

ESPN analyst Booger McFarland, on the other hand, believes one quarterback stands out above the rest: Josh Allen.

McFarland dubbed Buffalo Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick the “most dangerous” quarterback left in the NFL playoffs during an appearance on the “Dan Patrick Show” on Thursday.

He explained that opponents should be wary of playing against Allen because of his ability to throw and run the ball at a high level.

“My name is Josh Allen, and I’m a writer.”

And he has to be because [the Bills]are so quarterback-centric,” McFarland said on Thursday’s show when asked who he thought was the most dangerous quarterback still alive in the playoffs.

“They can’t do anything offensively without the quarterback… Josh Allen has to be the focus this weekend because he’ll run it 10-to-15 times.”

He’ll most likely throw it another 40 to 50 times.

Even so, he may not be able to overcome Patrick Mahomes, arguably the most talented quarterback we’ve ever seen at the position.

“That dude is Josh Allen,” says the narrator.