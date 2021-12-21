According to ESPN’s Mike Greenberg, one of the backup quarterbacks could be a’star in the making.’

Mike Greenberg of ESPN believes that one of the backup quarterbacks could be a future star.

Mike Greenberg of ESPN believes Baltimore is home to a future superstar, and no, he isn’t referring to Lamar Jackson.

Greenberg was very impressed with Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley’s performance against the Packers on Sunday afternoon.

Huntley threw for 215 yards and two touchdowns on 28-of-40 passing.

On 13 carries, he also gained 73 yards and two touchdowns.

Greenberg believes Huntley performed so well against the Packers that he could be more than just a good backup in the NFL. He believes Huntley has the potential to be a star.

On Monday’s episode of Get Up, Greenberg said, “The Ravens may have a star in the making in quarterback Tyler Huntley.”

ESPN’s Mike Greenberg Says 1 Backup QB Might Be A ‘Star In The Making’

ESPN’s Mike Greenberg Says 1 Backup QB Might Be A ‘Star In The Making’