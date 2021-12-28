According to ex-Italian defender Materazzi, Rafa Benitez had issues with Cristiano Ronaldo and John Terry.

According to ex-Italian defender Materazzi, Rafa Benitez had problems with Cristiano Ronaldo and John Terry.

MARCO MATERAZZI claims that “argumentative” Rafa Benitez, John Terry at Chelsea, and Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid all had “problems” with him.

In 2010, the 48-year-old Italian World Cup winner played for Inter Milan under the Spaniard.

Several times since then, the former Everton centre-back has publicly chastised Benitez.

“It’s not that he started well or ended badly at Inter,” he said recently, reigniting the debate.

It’s just that he didn’t finish.”

After six years in charge of Liverpool, Benitez, 61, signed a two-year contract with Inter.

Following disappointing results in Serie A and the Champions League, he was fired just months later, in December, after winning the Fifa Club World Cup.

“He erased everything that [Jose] Mourinho had done,” Materazzi said, referring to the famous headbutt that got Zinedine Zidane sent off in the 2006 World Cup Final.

“When a manager develops empathy with his players, he is doing a good job.”

We all got along well with Mou, and he did something significant.”

Before taking over Real Madrid, Mourinho won the Champions League, Serie A, and Coppa Italia with Inter Milan.

After winning the Champions League at Liverpool against Milan, Materazzi said his replacement, Benitez, “surely has the knowledge.”

He claims, however, that the former Newcastle manager disliked him, and he has had a tense relationship with club legends such as Terry and Ronaldo.

“At Inter, he had problems with me,” he continued.

“At Napoli, he clashed with Cannavaro, at Chelsea, he clashed with Terry, and at Real Madrid, he clashed with Cristiano or someone.”

“He doesn’t like being told what to do, and he’s always arguing.”

“Is it always the other person’s fault? In any case, I thanked him because I tried to profit from those mistakes.”

