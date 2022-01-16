According to F1 legend Sir Jackie Stewart, calling Lewis Hamilton the greatest ever driver is “difficult to justify.”

According to F1 legend Sir Jackie Stewart, Lewis Hamilton’s title of greatest ever driver is “difficult to justify.”

After losing out to Max Verstappen for the World Championship, the Brit fell short of Michael Schumacher’s record of seven world titles.

He has already surpassed the German’s 91 race victories.

However, Stewart, who won the driver’s championship three times, said it’s nearly impossible to compare Hamilton’s accomplishments to those of previous generations of speedsters.

Last year, the 82-year-old said that the modern-day racing calendar is busier, and that Hamilton has a’so superior’ car and engine to his competitors, which makes comparison difficult.

“I don’t think you can account for that kind of level of success,” Stewart said on the In The Fast Lane podcast in October 2020.

“Just because there are 20, 22 races today, whereas in the old days, when Juan Manuel Fangio, for example, raced maybe six, eight, or nine times a year in Formula 1,

‘It would be difficult for me to justify saying Lewis is the greatest driver of all time, given the sheer power of the other drivers.’

“Make no mistake, Lewis drives extremely well, and I’m not disparaging his abilities in any way, but it’s not the same.”

“When Lewis left McLaren at the time and went to Mercedes-Benz, he made a very good decision.”

And I applaud his decision.

“However, the car and engine are now so far ahead of the competition that it’s almost unfair to the rest of the field.”

Stewart does not list Hamilton among his top three racing drivers of all time due to the difficulty of comparing modern-day cars and calendars to those of the past.

“In my opinion, Juan Manuel Fangio is the greatest driver who ever lived,” he continued.

“Jim Clark comes in second, even ahead of [Ayrton] Senna.”

In the 1950s, Fangio was a five-time world champion.

Clark, a Scotsman, won two world titles in 1963 and 1965.

Clark had won more F1 races and placed on more podiums than any other driver at the time of his death, at the age of 32.

Senna won three world championships in 1988, 1990, and 1991 before tragically dying in a car accident at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix.

SunSport’s motorsport correspondent Ben Hunt, on the other hand, disagrees with Sir Jackie, placing Hamilton first.

Senna comes in second, with seven-time world champion Schumacher in third.

Clark is in fourth place, and Fangio is in fifth.