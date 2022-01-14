According to fans, Madonna and Floyd Mayweather are rumored to be dating.

Fans have speculated that Madonna and Floyd Mayweather are dating.

After being seen together at a party in January 2022, Floyd Mayweather and Madonna made headlines.

Fans now believe there is chemistry between the two and want to know what their current situation is.

Floyd Mayweather, 44, was spotted talking with Madonna, 63, at a party on January 13, 2022, sparking relationship rumors.

Ray Sadeghi, the boxing legend’s bodyguard, posted clips of the star-studded event to his Instagram page, which included Kanye West, Julia Fox, and NFL star Antonio Brown.

It’s unclear what Mayweather and Modonna were discussing at this time, but despite fan speculation, the two stars do not appear to be dating.

Madonna’s relationship with her 27-year-old backup dancer Ahlamalik Williams made headlines in 2020.

Madonna shared photos of the couple eating ice cream and eating Italian food with her children on Instagram at the time, as well as wishing the dancer a happy 27th birthday.

While the two have remained out of the spotlight, they are frequently seen on Instagram posting about each other.

Mayweather, on the other hand, is said to be engaged to Anna Monroe, but he was seen sitting courtside with Gallienne Nabila at a Los Angeles Lakers game in October 2021.

Although the status of Mayweather and Monroe’s relationship is unknown, a source told The Sun in July 2021 that Mayweather had given Monroe around (dollar)5 million in a bid to win her back.

Mayweather has retired from boxing four times over the years, the most recent being in 2017 after defeating MMA superstar Conor McGregor to improve his record to 50-0.

Despite retiring from real fights, he has appeared in a few exhibition matches since then, including a New Year’s Eve 2018 match against Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa and a June 2021 match against Youtuber Logan Paul.

Mayweather’s next bout is expected to take place in Dubai on February 20, 2022, four days before his 45th birthday.

An opponent has yet to be determined.

Send us an email at [email protected] or call us at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.