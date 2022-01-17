According to Gabon, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will leave the Afcon due to a minor heart issue.

According to Gabon, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will leave the Afcon after a minor heart issue was discovered.

Gabon has confirmed that PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG will return home early from the Africa Cup of Nations due to his current health issues.

After being diagnosed with ‘lesions’ on his heart after a bout of Covid, the Arsenal striker missed Gabon’s 1-1 draw with Ghana on Friday.

Although talks between Arsenal and the Gabonese football federation over what is best for Aubameyang took place, the player is said to be in good spirits.

After a medical examination, Gabon has confirmed that Aubameyang will return to England this week.

Despite the fact that Arsenal’s doctors were not concerned about Aubameyang’s health, he was sent home.

Three Gabonese players were reportedly diagnosed with heart lesions last week, according to reports.

After catching Covid, former Southampton midfielders Mario Lemina and Axel Meye were said to have heart lesions.

Prior to the rescheduled tournament, Aubameyang and Lemina were photographed enjoying a night out in Dubai.

Shortly after, the 32-year-old and 28-year-old found out they were positive for Covid.

“In the readings, it’s clear that Aubameyang has no cardiac problems,” Ghana coach Patrice Neveu told ESPN, denying claims made by his own federation that the pair are suffering from cardiac issues.

“He [and Lemina]both passed PCR tests, which came back negative.

“They then did the second round of exams, which included cardiac tests, and it appeared that the two of them were having issues.”

“It appears that the virus has left residue, and it’s possible that the illness has had an impact,” he said. “Two hours before the match, the team doctor and the CAF doctor were on the phone with me, telling me not to play them.”

Another twist in Aubameyang’s tumultuous 202122 season is his reported Covid-related health issues.

The former Borussia Dortmund striker has struggled in front of goal for Arsenal this season, scoring seven goals in 15 appearances.

Following a series of disciplinary issues, Aubameyang was stripped of his Arsenal captaincy last December and has not played for the club since.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS